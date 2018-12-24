The United National Transport Union is demanding that the perpetrators of the blatant sabotage of the Richards Bay coal export rail line be given the most severe sentence that the Criminal Matters Amendment Act allows. Picture: UNTU

Cape Town - Vandals used a blowtorch to cut through a railway line, causing a coal export train to derail and send 51 carriages and their precious cargo crashing into a heap alongside a Richards Bay railway line. The mangled carriages, covered in coal, shut the railway line for an indefinite period as Transnet declared a force majeure on the coal shipment.

United National Transport Union (Untu) general secretary Steve Harris said the derailment would have a devastating blow on the state-owned-enterprise and the union was demanding that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) start charging those damaging state infrastructure under the Criminal Matters Amendment Act.

At the same time, the train service in the Cape had been reduced as seasonal patronage dwindled, dealing the service an economic blow.

“Untu is extremely shocked to see that criminals have so little disregard for the lives of our members and for our crippled economy that they will remorselessly set out to destroy families and the prosperity of the broader South African public.

“The union also appeals to the NPA (to apply) the Criminal Matters Amendment Act which states that any person who unlawfully tampers with, damages or destroys essential infrastructure is liable on conviction to a period of imprisonment exceeding 30 years,” added Harris.

He said that the act would allow a corporate body involved in sabotage be fined R100million.

According to Harris, police were investigating a case of sabotage and he hoped the perpetrators faced the most severe sentence allowed by the act, as he said they have no disregard for the lives of staff and the battling economy.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said that the holiday period timetable, which saw reduced services, would be put into effect from today until January 4.

Scott said that Metrorail Protection Services would increase train and station patrols and advised commuters to take note of the holiday timetable.

