Festive season misdemeanours set to spike as criminals hamper fight against crime. Picture: Matthew Jordaan/African News Agency (Archives)

Cape Town - With festive season crime expected to spike, CCTV cameras in 11 crime-ridden areas in the city are not working due to vandalism. An audit report on new areas with CCTV cameras states that although some cameras have been installed, they are not operational.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said any infrastructure placed “on its own” would be vulnerable to vandalism.

“That is part of the management of the CCTV cameras. We have seen criminals pulling out the fibre-optic cables that connect the cameras to our operating centres. We cannot fix or replace the cameras ourselves so we have to get external service providers to do that for us. There are also cases where people throw bricks or shoot at the cameras, damaging the lenses,” Smith said.

Several areas were listed where CCTV cameras are not working. In Bokmakierie, near Athlone, seven cameras were installed. One was not operational.

Nine cameras were installed in Kraaifontein and seven were operational. In 11 suburbs, most plagued by gangsterism, there was only one camera and it wasn't operational.

Smith said the damaged cameras were now in the process of being fixed or replaced.

“The report figures change from time to time. When figures are reported, some are fixed or replaced in the interim.

"Where we see a continuous trend in the damage of cameras we would move the camera location.

"We have vehicles that knocked down poles that hold cameras.

"In Manenberg, we had a particular situation where it occurred more than once. We are now moving that camera to a location where it is less prone to damage,” he said.

Although some cameras are not operational, Smith said they wouldn't be deterred from installing new ones in areas that had never had CCTV cameras.

“We are installing CCTV in areas like Ocean View and Bishop Lavis. There are also cameras which we've repaired and they are only going to come online in the new year.

"We've seen that any infrastructure which stands on its own is prone to vandalism. When, for instance, fibre cables are pulled out of the ground, we have to install a microwave dish, but that is not as effective.

"Our ShotSpotter technology is also prone to vandalism. That's the situation we are working with.”

Festive season misdemeanours set to spike as criminals hamper fight against crime. Source: City of Cape Town

Last month, the City reported that over 4177 CCTV camera incidents were detected in the first three months of the year, resulting in 60 arrests.

Kensington Community Policing Forum secretary Cheslyn Green said the CCTV cameras had proven pivotal in court cases but stressed that they could not replace visible policing.

“We have seen how effective CCTV cameras can be but we need an all-round approach from government, not just the City to help communities that are besieged by criminals.

"There are seven cameras in Bokmakierie but only one in Kensington and other areas. Whether rich or poor, all are affected by crime and they should be treated that way.”

[email protected]