Vanguard grandfather, 85, stabbed 17 times after thief broke into his home

Cape Town - The bloody killing of an 85-year-old Vanguard resident has left the community of Athlone and surrounding areas on edge. Alfred Edward Driver was allegedly stabbed 17 times by an intruder who had broken into his home on Monday morning.

His devastated family said Driver succumbed to his wounds en route to the Gatesville Medical Centre, following the deadly encounter. Driver’s son-in-law Bradley Martin said: “Our family is going through a very difficult time at the moment trying to make sense of what happened to my father-in-law. He was a humble, upstanding man who did not deserve to die in the manner he did. “We hope the police and justice system will do their jobs in finding, arresting and prosecuting this man for the ghastly crime he committed.”

Martin who lived on the same property as Driver, recounted the shocking killing, stating the family had been woken up around 4am on Monday to screams and grunts, only to find an intruder on the property fighting off the family dog. He said: “The time my wife and I were alerted to the incident, we came outside to see the intruder being attacked by the dog. I did not see my father-in-law, I thought this guy was trying to gain entry on to the property. “I remember grabbing a plastic broom to ward off this guy and he scrambled off the property, but I pursued him until he jumped on to someone’s balcony and got away.

“I made my way back home and found my wife by the back door yelling that my father-in-law was unconscious. As I got him into a recovery position that’s when I saw all the blood on his face. The neighbours assisted us because he had a slight pulse. “We decided to rush him to the hospital, but unfortunately, when they tried to put him on the machinery and resuscitate him there was no pulse,” Martin said. Manenberg police say they have begun looking into the incident and registered a case of murder for investigation.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “According to reports the victim, 85, and his wife, were awoken early morning by strange noises. When the elderly man went to investigate, an intruder gained entry by smashing the window pane. “A scuffle ensued between the victim and the intruder, which resulted in the victim sustaining several stab wounds. The suspect fled the scene in an undisclosed direction and is yet to be arrested.” Vanguard Estate Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) chairperson Saleem Orrie said: “We have noticed an increase in break-ins in the area.

“In July we had about 17 houses broken into, the highest figure we have seen. This is the first time a perpetrator was caught on the property and a property owner was attacked. Unfortunately, Mr Driver passed on. “We are intending to call a community meeting, to discuss what is happening in the area although I think we are all aware of the challenges we are facing because I regularly submit stats to the community and police.” Orrie said while the NHW teams regularly patrolled the area, despite dwindling numbers, police were also not doing enough to support the community and address growing crime trends.