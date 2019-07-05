File picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency.

Cape Town - Students suffering from depression and feeling suicidal are calling the hotline of the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) more and more. Sadag operations director Cassey Chambers said it was normally a combination of issues and complex problems: “students not coping with the workload, anxiety, academic stress, failing subjects, pressure, etc”.

She said some cited financial strain involving “study loans, living costs, family responsibility”. Others complained of relationship problems, domestic violence and trauma.

“We are seeing more and more calls from students calling our helplines. Sadag runs a number of dedicated university helplines including UCT, University of Pretoria (UP), Tshwane University of Technology, UWC, as well as a dedicated 24-hour Discovery medical students and young doctors helpline for medical students in crisis across the country,” Chambers said.

“While we are getting more and more calls from students in crisis, we are running more specific projects aimed at university students including the helpline, awareness on campus, talks and workshops for students.

“More recently, we have embarked on a project with UP, training university students to run peer support groups to provide more support for students,” she said.

Chambers said there needed to be more mental health support available on campuses, including more psychologists and counsellors to provide face-to-face counselling and support, which would help reduce long waiting lists to see professionals.

It was also necessary to “extend counselling service working hours to accommodate students who study and attend class during the day (counselling after hours or on weekends) and create more awareness on mental health and coping skills to help build resilience”.

Chambers added: “Many students are in crisis and need support and help - including practical tips to help them cope every day.” Concerns were raised after UCT’s Institutional Reconciliation and Transformation Commission (IRTC) concluded that the university must ensure that appropriate mental health services were available to all staff and students.

The IRTC said: “The university must appoint an external committee of psychologists, psychiatrists and other health professionals to determine the complement of mental health staff to be available at the university on a full- or part-time basis and to ensure that existing policies are updated to take care of the mental health issues.”

UCT’s DA Students Organisation chairperson, Caleb Kay, said campus suicide was never an easy thing to talk about. “It’s also important that the Higher Education and Training Department plays a role to see how they can work... with our institutions to find a way to put a lot of emphasis on mental health, specifically during orientation when new students arrive, and to maintain this emphasis throughout the year,” Kay said.

