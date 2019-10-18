CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers on Thursday night addressed residents of Noordhoek in Velddrif in the Bergrivier Municipal area following recent violent protests which led to the destruction of 53 newly constructed homes.
“I commend the community for allowing frank and open discussions, which presented an opportunity to clarify the criteria that’s being used in the allocation of housing opportunities," Simmers explained in a statement.
“As a reminder, the criteria consists of the elderly, people with disabilities, child-headed households, those longest, 15 years and longer on the waiting list, and then backyard dwellers (only for new/Greenfield projects)."
According to reports, residents of Noordhoek went on a two-day service delivery protest, setting alight the newly-built homes and the local library. The units are part of the area’s Integrated Residential Development Programme (IRDP), where 107 houses are being constructed. The damage is estimated at R4,2 million.
“I’ve requested that a task team, which must be finalised by Tuesday, be established to address the various concerns raised by the community. This team will consist of provincial staff from my department, an official from the municipality and four community members, who are apolitical. The four community members must be elected by the local community,” Simmers said.