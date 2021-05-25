Velokhaya succeeding in putting Khayelitsha kids on a virtuous cycle

The Cape Argus recently launched its Starfish project which aims to help encourage young people to steer away from crime. The project is a platform for individuals and organisations to tell our readers what they do to empower the youth or to share their knowledge.

Cape Town - It has been only few years since the formation of the Velokhaya Life Cycling Academy, a non-profit organisation, but it has already made a huge impact on the lives of young people in Khayelitsha.

The club has been using cycling, among other things, as a tool to involve children living in the marginalised community in a positive after-school activity, one that builds their self-esteem and keeps them off the streets and away from social ills such as gangsterism, crime and substance abuse.

Velokhaya was established in 2004 to promote education through cycling, with an aim of drawing the attention of township youth to sport and exercise.

The club’s general manager, Sipho Mona, said Velokhaya has more than 200 registered youths between the ages of 5 and 30.

Mona said since its inception, Velokhaya has impacted the lives of more than 10 000 young people through their programmes, all of which were free of charge.

Wanga Motshani and Bakhe Dwangu display their skills at Velokhaya in Khayelitsha. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Velokhaya’s facilities include a BMX track, a state-of-the-art information and communications technology centre, a library, a bicycle mechanic workshop, a gymnasium and a recreational space.

Schools, families and the police in Khayelitsha have been struggling to find a way to respond to young people who may be involved with gangs or sought to imitate gang behaviour. These youth were engaging in violent and intimidating behaviour, including carrying weapons to school.

According to the latest crime statistics released by the police, Khayelitsha was among the top four police stations in the province where the most murders were reported. The statistics reflected crimes that occurred from January 1 to the end of March 2021.

Mona said that through the sport of cycling, Velokhaya teaches young people important life skills, such as discipline, determination, dedication, teamwork and how to deal with wins and losses.

“Sport also teaches children about resilience and perseverance. It gives them the opportunity to become physically and emotionally stronger, and it also teaches them to strive for excellence, to be gracious in victory and to persevere in defeat. In other words, it helps us grow champions on and off the bike.

“We have a lot of programmes that assist in reaching this goal through the three spheres, which are health (sport) education and nutrition. Those work hand in glove to produce future leaders.

“This weekend we had 20 children go on an excursion as a form of exploration and exposing them to a world beyond townships. We also have our Pro Team participating in Gauteng.”

Vital statistics about Khayelitsha:

Khayelitsha lies some 19km east of Wynberg and 25km south-east of Cape Town. The name is of Xhosa origin and means “new home”.

According to the 2011 census, Khayelitsha has a population of 391 749, with 118 810 (3 069.30 per km²) households.

The township, which was built under the principle of racial segregation, was established to accommodate informal settlement dwellers on the Cape Flats, the majority coming from Old Crossroads to escape the violence by the “Witdoeke” (a notorious vigilante group).

