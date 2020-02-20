The verification of the refugees camping in the streets around the Central Methodist Mission in Greenmarket Square began on Wednesday. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The verification of the refugees camping in the streets around the Central Methodist Mission in Greenmarket Square began on Wednesday with three bus loads of 20 refugees each going to the Salt River site organised by the City of Cape Town. Spokesperson for the refugees Papy Sukami said: “The people started going to Salt River immediately after the order was carried out.”

Shortly after 2pm on Wednesday, the sheriff of the court fulfilled all the requirements in Western Cape High Court acting judge Daniel Thulare’s order.

The sheriff’s agents posted copies of the judge’s ruling in Lingala, Swahili and French around the area where the refugees have been camping.

The verification of the refugees camping in the streets around the Central Methodist Mission in Greenmarket Square began on Wednesday. Video: David Ritchie/African News Agency

However, the refugees now want to know what happens next. One refugee, who gave his name as Mbu from Cameroon said: “The judge gave the City seven days to take us to where the Department of Home Affairs will do their verification exercise. But the court ruling does not say precisely the exercise that has to take place.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the refugee group still inside the church, JP Balous, said: “We will not be appealing the judgment.”

Executive Director for Safety and Security, Richard Bosman, provided an update on the refugee processing on Thursday morning, saying the City of Cape Town "would like to put on record that our first obligation is to give effect to the court order".