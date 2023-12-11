Veteran teacher and coach finishes teaching race after nearly 50 years

Cape Town - Veteran teacher and coach Cedric van Wyk finishes his teaching race after serving in the profession for nearly half a century. Van Wyk took the teaching profession by storm, producing some of the country’s finest athletes within his 45 years in the industry.

The calm, humble 65-year-old crossed his finish line after teaching at schools located mainly in the Southern Suburbs, including Zeekoevlei High, Prince George Primary and Steenberg High. He was also recognised as one of the longest-serving teachers of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa), a professional organisation of teachers in South Africa. Dedicating exactly 16 425 days and 131 400 hours to help shape the minds of the youth, Van Wyk says he made the decision to just take a breather.

“I will now spend the time in my garden at home, talking to my plants … I honestly don’t know if I am really finished, I will most probably find myself still teaching because this has been my passion for a very long time,” he said. Van Wyk’s recognition from Naptosa. Picture: Facebook Van Wyk recalls some of his standout moments during his four-decade tenure. “One of the standout moments was the first time I saw Gavin Lendis, a small green-eyed boy with a snotty nose doing flic-flacs twice the height of the other children.

“Then there was Janice Josephs, and many more who went on to become national athletes competing and placing at the Olympics and Commonwealth games. “This was rewarding for me because I always had a desire to be an Olympic champion and make a difference, but didn’t have the physique, so I put all my energy into forming and moulding champions within our communities,” he said. Steenberg High School principal Judy De Stadler describes Van Wyk as someone who exemplified the true spirit of teaching.

“Mr van Wyk has been an inspiration to countless learners, often a tough taskmaster, but one who always put the school and its learners first. “He helped to kindle their dreams and shape their futures. “His ability to connect with learners, to understand their individual needs and to inspire them to reach beyond their potential is a testament to his exceptional skills as a sporting coach and a teacher.

“He has been a pillar of support to his colleagues, always ready to share his wisdom and experience.” De Stadler adds that her colleague’s work ethic has set the benchmark for future educators. “His commitment to excellence and dedication to improving our school’s sporting and specifically athletics achievements, has set the standard for others to emulate, not only at our school but in schools around the country.