The Department of Community Safety had monitored the level of compliance at 150 police stations in the province over a six-month period, between July and December, 2017.
According to the survey, “The most reported forms of domestic violence over the six-month period included physical abuse (46%) and emotional, verbal and psychological abuse (29%). Of the total, 34209 incidents reported in 2018/19, the majority were reported in Mitchells Plain (3155 cases), Delft (2071 cases), Harare (1716) and Knysna (1620).”
The report also found that 67% of visible policing and 74% of detectives at the top 20 stations have not undergone the five-day DVA training course (it was noted that domestic violence training had been included in the basic training curriculum since July 2004)
Lavender Hill women and children’s activist Lucinda Evans said: “The station commanders should be charged for failing to comply with the national Instruction that mandate all stations to have fully functional victim empowerment programme (VEP) rooms. How do they fill in their monthly scores with compliance?