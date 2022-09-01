Victoria Hospital adds ‘gateway to justice’ with its new sex-assault centre

Cape Town - Victoria Hospital has added a Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC), considered a one-stop facility for survivors of sexual assault, gender-based violence and domestic violence, to reduce secondary victimisation and to assist victims in building a strong case for a successful prosecution. The 24/7 centre, was opened at the hospital in Wynberg on Wednesday the seventh at a hospital in the province and 61st in the country.

TCCs are led by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Sexual Offences and Community Affairs Unit and incorporates the Health and Wellness Department, Social Development Department, police, and non-governmental organisations. National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said over the past 12 years, in TCC reported and prosecuted matters, the conviction rate for sexual offences has increased from 60% in 2010 to 76% in 2022. From April 2014 until March 2022, TCCs have serviced 263 476 victims, an average of 91 victims a day.

"The courts are increasingly giving long sentences for these offences, but the sad reality is that we are not going to be able to investigate and prosecute ourselves out of this scourge that is facing our country, we do need a much greater societal response," Batohi said. The provincial Health and Wellness Department's Forensic Pathology Services recorded 255 women murdered through violent acts, with 104 due to gunshot wounds, 71 due to sharp objects and 80 due to other causes. This month, 29 women died due to unnatural causes.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said the TCCs are a gateway to the justice system, where the law, medicine, and science converge. “It is an infrastructural response to access justice, given the challenges faced by sexual offences survivors.” A case of rape or sexual assault can be reported directly to a TCC or police station. TCC staff will provide immediate medical attention, counselling services, and assist in opening a police case should the victim choose to do so. Ongoing counselling and court preparation will also be arranged.

The province's other TCCs include Wesfleur Hospital, George Hospital, Heideveld CDC, Karl Bremer Hospital, Khayelitsha Hospital, Paarl Hospital, Victoria Hospital, and Worcester Hospital. Karl Bremer TCC in Bellville sees in excess of 150 cases a month, with predominantly more children than adults.