Cape Town - Victoria Hospital in Wynberg is embarking on the construction of a new Emergency Centre (EC) for its patients and the community it serves over the next two years. The two-year EC construction project commences in February 2019, and will not affect services or patient flow.



“Improving the infrastructure of this hospital speaks directly to our Healthcare 2030 vision of improved patient care. This allows us to provide better quality person-centred care to the communities we serves. This project will not directly affect service delivery, but urge the community to work with us while construction is in progress” says Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo.





The infrastructure of the existing pre-fabricated and temporary EC is too small and no longer conducive for patient care, due to population growth and service demands. Extensions are being made to the existing temporary EC to accommodate the increased patient load until the new EC is complete. Only Emergency Medical Service (EMS) vehicles can enter the facility to drop off patients.





Staff parking will be affected for the duration of the construction project and temporary staff parking space is being prepared opposite the hospital. The temporary staff parking will have an enclosed fence with security stationed at the area for access control and power supply for lights. The fence line borders the pavement of Alphen Hill Road, and illegal parking will be reported to the traffic department.





"We apologise to patients and residents for the noise level and the construction of the additional temporary parking space and thank them for their patience, as the new EC will have a significant and positive change to all community members who have a vested interest in seeing improvements made to emergency services and waiting times at the hospital," Western Cape Health Department spokesperson, Mark van der Heever said .





The hospital treats on average 3 000 patients per month from areas in the Southern Suburbs for minor and major injuries and illnesses.





"We kindly request our patients to think day clinic first and to use their 24-hour Community Health Centre within their catchment area for minor injuries and illnesses to alleviate the service pressure on the existing EC. Victoria Hospital’s Emergency Centre should be accessed by patients with urgent and life-threatening injuries or conditions, as well as referral cases from the local clinics. By accessing your day clinic first, you can play a key role in reducing the waiting times at the hospital," V an der Heever said .





Benefits of the new Emergency Centre:





The existing Emergency Centre’s main treatment area will increase from seven cubicles to seventeen, with four resuscitation beds. The observation and overnight ward will increase from currently having eight beds to eighteen beds after the new EC has been completed. The new EC will be spacious, modern and more functional for staff and patients.





