Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa confirmed the incident and said three men and a woman between the ages of 30 and 32 were shot dead in the early hours of of Tuesday.
“Reports at the disposal of police indicate that the victims were in a house in Hazeldene Street in Portlands, Mitchells Plain, when a vehicle pulled up and three suspects got into the premises and fired multiple shots before they fled,” Potelwa said.
She said investigations by detectives were looking into all possibilities, including indications that this could be gang-related.
Community Policing Forum chairperson Bonita Wood said one of the victims, Lucian Arendse, 24, had approached her two days before his death.