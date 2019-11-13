VIDEO: Anti-Gang Unit probe four murders at alleged drug den in Mitchells Plain









Raphel and Mary Arendse, parents of Lucian, who was killed at a ‘lekker huis’ in Mitchells Plain. Sisonke Mlamla Cape Town - Anti-Gang Unit members and crime-scene experts have been looking for clues following a shooting that left four people dead at a so-called “lekker huis”, an alleged drug den in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa confirmed the incident and said three men and a woman between the ages of 30 and 32 were shot dead in the early hours of of Tuesday. “Reports at the disposal of police indicate that the victims were in a house in Hazeldene Street in Portlands, Mitchells Plain, when a vehicle pulled up and three suspects got into the premises and fired multiple shots before they fled,” Potelwa said. She said investigations by detectives were looking into all possibilities, including indications that this could be gang-related. Community Policing Forum chairperson Bonita Wood said one of the victims, Lucian Arendse, 24, had approached her two days before his death.

“He was seeking help with his drug problem.”

His father, Raphel Arendse, said his son did not deserve to die in a hail of bullets. Arendse said his son did not return home the night before the shooting and they suspected that he was at the notorious house.

Wood said the house where the incident happened was known for criminality. “Gangs used the house for their activities.”

A pastor in the area, Dean Ramjoomia, said they knew about the problems at house - 79 Hazeldene Street.

Ramjoomia said the area had been infested with gang violence for a long time.

“One of the things that is breaking our community is the secrecy and silence that prevail in our community. We need to break through the silence,” he said.

Wood said she was broken to hear about the people who were killed on Tuesday.

“The house belonged to Brandon Alexander, whose parents left the house for him. Unfortunately, he was also killed in the incident.”

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz condemned the shooting. “I note that the Anti-Gang Unit officers and crime scene experts were deployed following the shooting and are considering all possibilities, including whether the shooting was gang-related.”

Fritz extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and called on anyone with information to come forward by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111, SMS Crime Line on 32211 or by using the MySAPS App.

