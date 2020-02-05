VIDEO: Convicted killers of motorcyclist Zelda van Niekerk behaved 'like wolves', says judge









Bikers infront of the Cape Town High Court where the sentencing took place of those found guilty of the murder of motorcyclist Zelda van Niekerk. Pictures: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - The two killers of motorcyclist Zelda van Niekerk were handed a life sentence plus 25 years and 25 years’ imprisonment respectively. Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe described the two “as a pack of wolves” in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday. Salie-Hlophe said the horrific murder on September 28, 2018 happened in broad daylight, adding that is was a brazen act with flagrant disregard for the life of another human being. On the day of the incident Van Niekerk, founder of Bikers With a Cause, was robbed and killed on the N1 near Canal Walk at about 1pm. Van Niekerk had just climbed off her motorcycle to wait for a fellow biker when she was robbed and killed.

Lucian Ackerman was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder, 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, 10 years for the possession of an illegal firearm and five years for the possession of ammunition.

The sentences run concurrently and mean he will be serving 25 years.

Co-accused Michael Pietersen was slapped with 20 years’ imprisonment for the murder, 10 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances with five years running concurrently, meaning he will serve an effective 25 years.

Salie-Hlophe said: “You went about like wolves, walking through nearby bushes looking for a victim, armed with a firearm to rob at all costs.

“You prowled around the streets looking for someone to rob and kill.

“A defenceless woman was robbed of her possessions and she was fatally wounded. The killing of a woman is an awful scourge which we face as a society.”

Bikers from various clubs who attended the sentencing said Van Niekerk’s murder has robbed all of them of their freedom and they are afraid to ride alone.

Bikers and friends of Zelda, Conny van Wieringen from bikers with Cause hugging Cheryl Sandman in front of the Cape Town High Court where the sentencing took place of those found guilty of the murder of motorcyclist Zelda van Niekerk. Pictures: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

Conny van Wieringen said: “On the day of the murder she used my bike. I was in Joburg at the time.

“Her death sent fear throughout the biker fraternity and we no longer feel safe to ride alone.”

Bikers With a Cause member Cheryl Sandman said: “Zelda was waiting for me and I was at the petrol station.

“She phoned me and we chatted.

“She was standing on the N1. She sent me a WhatsApp, jokingly telling me she had arrived.

“I arrived and found her lying there. I will never forget her face, how she was looking at me. It felt like hours before somebody came to help.”

Bikers outside the Western Cape High Court when the two killers of motorcyclist Zelda van Niekerk were handed a life sentence plus 25 years and 25 years' imprisonment respectively.

