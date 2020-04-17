VIDEO: Mayor give donations to soup kitchens in Bishop Lavis, Delft and Tafelsig

Cape Town - Mayor Dan Plato visited organisations in Bishop Lavis, Delft and Tafelsig as he continues with his drive to assist community organisations across Cape Town, handing over equipment and ingredients to support the work done to feed Cape Town, particularly during Covid-19. The mayor has supplied organisations with a three-plate gas burner, two large cooking pots (100L & 80 L) and a range of dry ingredients such as lentils, samp, and beans, among other items. NGOs based in Bishop Lavis, Delft and Tafelsig received these items on Thursday. Grassy Park and Lavender Hill received these items earlier this week. NGOs in Atlantis, Mamre, Lotus River, and Marikana informal settlement were given these items last week. A total of 21 soup kitchens across the Metropole will be assisted. Florence Campbell of Woman To Woman, a NGO in Bishop Lavis, focuses on assisting survivors of gender-based violence, but says since the outbreak of Covid-19, the need has extended to other members of the community. "We saw the need and requested assistance from the Mayor’s office. The donation from the city allows us to feed more people than those we normally feed and we are very appreciative of this donation," said Campbell.

Mayor Dan Plato visited organisations in Bishop Lavis, Delft and Tafelsig, handing over equipment and ingredients to support the work done to feed Cape Town. Picture: City of Cape Town/Supplied

Bonita Meyer from the Community Changes for Life in Voorbrug near Delft said: "We feed 400 kids in the morning and in the evening, we feed the elderly. The donation we received today is going to help a lot. I did not expect this and now we can do so much more and feed many more people."

Joanie Fredericks of Tafelsig Community Action Network, expressed her gratitude for the donation of the equipment and ingredients as it will greatly assist in being able to cook larger amounts of food faster and help feed more of the community.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, the need for soup kitchens has become even greater Plato said and it’s important that the city assists as far as possible to ensure people don’t go hungry.

"These registered organisations are doing vital work to feed vulnerable residents and, as a caring city, we wanted to contribute in assisting those who need it most. While we have already provided support to several soup kitchens, a number of additional requests have come in and will be supported through the Mayoral Fund.

"These items are intended to provide supply for an initial three-month period," Plato said.

Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith along with members of Disaster Risk Management visited the St Michaels Child and Youth Centre for girls to handout food items to the Centre. Picture: Supplied

The management of these soup kitchens will be monitored by a faith-based organisation, Genesis Faith Mission to ensure that residents will experience the full benefit of this initiative.

"I once again want to thank our residents who support those who are less fortunate by providing a warm meal. In this time of fear and confusion, I am sure that this warm meal will provide comfort to many."

Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith along with members of Disaster Risk Management also visited the St Michaels Child and Youth Centre for girls to handout food items to the Centre.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith along with members of Disaster Risk Management visited the St Michaels Child and Youth Centre for girls to handout food items to the Centre. Video: Supplied