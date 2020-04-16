VIDEO: Over 5 200 foreign nationals have been repatriated from Western Cape

Cape Town - The Western Cape's provincial joint operations centre (JOC), together with the South African Police Services have been hard at work planning and executing several repatriation operations.

In total 5276 people have been repatriated to Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, France, the USA, Belgium, Canada, Brazil and Switzerland.

This was revealed by Premier Alan Winde in his weekly digital conference on the province's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Some of these operations have been logistically complex-with several flights taking off on the same day. We thank all of those involved in helping to ensure that these operations have been done with the highest regard for the safety of all of those involved," he said.

"The extension of the lockdown period has seen increased demand among foreign visitors wanting to return home. We will continue to work closely with the various embassies and consulates in order to accommodate their requests."