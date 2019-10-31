Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Warrant Officer Dannie Botha shot and injured while responding to carjacking incident in Muizenburg on Sunday. Picture Leon Knipe/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Warrant Officer Dannie Botha shot and injured while responding to carjacking incident in Muizenburg on Sunday.

On Thursday Cele said Botha was on his way home when he noticed and suspected a cash heist incident. Unfortunately, while Botha was shot he said that he "was saved by his colleagues".

The 51-year-old officer and his partner spotted the vehicle, fitting the description circulated, parked on the beach road, and approached the vehicle after which one occupant in the vehicle opened fire and shot Botha.

Cele confirmed that Botha is in a good state despite receiving several shots to his upper body and that he “didn’t show any sign of emotional pain” either.

He categorised the previous cop-shooting incidents, including the one in Muizenberg, as a “war against the police”. 

“We shall not be pushed back by criminals,” Cele added.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said they were investigating circumstances surrounding the death of the unknown deceased whilst police would be investigating the attempted murder on the injuries sustained by the police official.

"It was alleged that two police officials were on duty when they were investigating the suspected vehicle when three armed robbers started firing shots at them injuring a police officer on his shoulder with four shots," Seisa said.

Seisa said the second police official returned fire and fatally wounded an armed adult male. A firearm was recovered at the crime scene. 

"The other two unknown adult males ran away from the scene," Seisa said, before adding that no arrests have been made.

"Investigation is continuing."
