Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Warrant Officer Dannie Botha shot and injured while responding to carjacking incident in Muizenburg on Sunday. On Thursday Cele said Botha was on his way home when he noticed and suspected a cash heist incident. Unfortunately, while Botha was shot he said that he "was saved by his colleagues".

The 51-year-old officer and his partner spotted the vehicle, fitting the description circulated, parked on the beach road, and approached the vehicle after which one occupant in the vehicle opened fire and shot Botha.

Cele confirmed that Botha is in a good state despite receiving several shots to his upper body and that he “didn’t show any sign of emotional pain” either.

He categorised the previous cop-shooting incidents, including the one in Muizenberg, as a “war against the police”.

“We shall not be pushed back by criminals,” Cele added.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said they were investigating circumstances surrounding the death of the unknown deceased whilst police would be investigating the attempted murder on the injuries sustained by the police official.