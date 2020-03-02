VIDEO: Political foes slam DA's role in Cape Town Pride parade

Cape Town - The streets of Green Point turned into a sea of colour on Saturday as thousands of members of the LGBTQIA+ community took part in the Cape Town Pride festival.

This year marks 23 years since the decriminalisation of homosexuality in South Africa, and 11 years since South Africa voted to legalise same-sex marriage, giving same-sex couples the same legal rights as straight ones.

This year’s festival was themed “True To You - Be Who You Are”.

Festivities began with a parade in Chiappini Street in De Waterkant and moved towards Reddam Field at the Green Point Urban Park, with local and international artists keeping festivalgoers entertained.

Video: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen, addressing the crowd, said: “Less than a quarter of a century ago, this gathering would have been illegal, but here we are today proudly celebrating the right to be whomever we want to be, and to love whomever we want to love.”

Last month, Hout Bay ward councillor Rob Quintas, who is also chairperson of DA Metro LGBTQI, introduced a motion in the council to create the LGBTQI Forum as an ancillary structure of the metro region. The motion was unanimously supported.

But political parties voiced concern over the DA’s role in the parade claiming the party’s had turned it into a rally.

ANC spokesperson Yonela Diko said: “John is not a known champion of LGBTIAQ+ rights so his attempt at turning the parade into a DA political rally is in bad taste and speaks of the party that is looking for any organised grouping to make itself relevant.”

Good Party general secretary Brett Herron said: “The DA leadership should also know better than to hijack an event as if they are the sole defenders of our constitutional rights. We are entitled to expect they would exercise appropriate discretion. Instead they were just opportunistic.”