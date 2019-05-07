Murder accused Vuyolwethu Mgemane. Picture: Zodidi Dano/Cape Argus

Cape Town - The couple accused of killing former Naspers chief financial officer Eric Wiese were caught on video footage scouting the area before climbing over the fence at his home in Higgovale. The footage, played at the Western Cape High Court, shows Nomfundo Mtshawu and her boyfriend Vuyolwethu Mgemane walking past Wiese's home in Trek Road at 11.31am on August 4, 2017, and returning four minutes later.

At 1.09pm, Mgemane jumps over the hedged wall. He is identified in the footage by his beanie. Mtshawu follows him; she is holding a pair of denim jeans in her hand.

A moment later, Mtshawu points at something, assumed to be the deceased, while they are standing in the yard. They walk towards the front entrance of the house. At 1.37pm they are observed leaving the premises with bags.

A police officer who collected the footage, Shaun Bardien, said the two left their belongings, the beanie and jeans, which was used as evidence.

Bardien showed the court blood spatter evidence on the footage and also Wiese's body lying in the bedroom face down and his hands tied. He said Wiese was assaulted outside and was later attacked again in the house in his office, where he was then dragged to the bedroom.

Mtshawu claimed all she did was participate in the robbery.

Her boyfriend took the blame for everything.

He pleaded guilty to murder and housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Murder accused Nomfundo Mtshawu. Picture: Zodidi Dano/Cape Argus

In his plea, Mgemane said he and his girlfriend took a taxi from Gugulethu to Higgovale with an intent to break-in at one of the mansions.

“We wanted to buy clothes for the funeral we were attending on the Saturday,” he said.

Mgemane said once inside Wiese’s home, they ransacked the kitchen but were caught by Wiese.

“A struggle ensued and we started to assault him with fists and booted feet. The deceased was bleeding at the time. I continued to assault him while accused one (Mtshawu) searched for items,” he said.

Wiese resisted and Mgemane admitted to strangling him to keep him from screaming. Mgemane said Mtshawu was unaware that he had killed Wiese.

Prosecutor Maresa Engelbrecht asked that the couple be convicted of murder and housebreaking. “Accused two (Mgemane) is covering for accused one because she is his girlfriend. The deceased is a big man. Mgemane wouldn’t have been able to overpower him on his own."

Judgment will be delivered on May 21.

