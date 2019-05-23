The newly appointed Western Cape premier Alan Winde received a memorandum of demands from residents of the Marikana Informal Settlement. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Cape Town - On the first day at his office, the newly appointed Western Cape Premier Alan Winde received a memorandum of demands from residents of the Marikana Informal Settlement, in Philippi East. Hundreds of residents that marched to Winde's office on Thursday said they were tired of "fruitless engagements" with the City of Cape Town, and said on April 24 they had marched to the City demanding, they buy or expropriate the land they live in, also demanded electricity, flushing toilets and proper roads.

It has been more than a year after the City of Cape Town was ordered to purchase the private land on which the Marikana informal settlement is located in, the matter was still before the courts.

Residents of the Marikana informal settlement in Philippi East marched to Premier @alanwinde's office. @IOL @TheCapeArgus pic.twitter.com/roro6vUTfx — Sisonke Mlamla (@SISONKE_MD) May 23, 2019

Community leader Joseph Makeleni said on August 30, 2017, the Western Cape High Court dismissed the City's application to evict 60 000 residents of Marikana.

"The court found that the city had breached the housing rights of the Marikana residents by its unreasonable failure to do anything to secure the tenure of the residents," Makeleni said.

He said the court instructed the City to enter into good faith negotiations failed as set out in Section 9 (3) of the Housing Act.

Makeleni said instead of complying with the judgement and protecting their right to housing, the City was joined by the MEC for Human Settlement and the property owners to appeal the judgement.

"Our first demand to the City was to withdraw the appeal and initiate the expropriation process in line with Section 9 of Housing Act," he said.

"We gave the City five days to reply and they ignored us. The City has not even acknowledged our protest. We are dejected and angered by the way in which we have been treated by the mayor."

"MEC for Human Settlements as the co-applicant on the case has also contributed to our continued suffering," Makeleni said.

He said they wanted to give their demands to Winde and that he withdraws the appeal before the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Winde said: "This is the start of the new five year term of the Western Cape government. I want to see how we can work differently going forward."

He invited the leadership of the Marikana Informal Settlement for a round table discussion, and said he want to make Western Cape a better province.

