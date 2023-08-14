Vigilante attacks: Police probe murder after two bodies discovered torched

Cape Town - Police are investigating two alleged vigilante attacks after two charred bodies were found in Mitchells Plain and Mfuleni over the weekend. On Friday night, a man was killed in the “Covid-19” informal settlement after he was accused of robbery.

Mfuleni Community Policing Forum (CPF) deputy chairperson Frances Mashaba said: “I don’t have all the details, but I was informed that there was a burnt-out body in “Covid”. According to reports the man allegedly robbed a person on Friday night. “On that particular night, he targeted women who screamed to alert the residents. “He shot someone in the foot and then the community members caught him.

“They asked him to show them where his friends live, and he did, but they managed to run away. They are notorious for robbing people in the area. He was then burnt to death.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said they were investigating the motive for the murder. “Please be advised that Mfuleni police attended a complaint on Saturday, August 12. Upon their arrival in Covid-19 informal settlement, they found the charred body of a man.

“The victim was declared dead on the scene by the medical personnel. The motive for this attack is still under investigation,” he said. Swartbooi said Mfuleni police had registered a case of murder for further investigation. Meanwhile, Beacon Valley residents stumbled upon remains of a charred body on a field near Alpine Road.

CPF chairperson Norman Jantjies said: “This was a brutal murder, the man was tied up, there was a tyre around the neck. “This type of murder is uncommon in Mitchells Plain. “The person is clearly male, but we couldn’t determine the age or race group.”

Jantjies said there were no witnesses who came forward. “There are no arrests yet. This was clearly an execution, it could be gang-related, but this is not their modus operandi. “No missing persons have been reported, not in the last few days. We don’t know where to start, we hope people who knew him will come and identify him even with his shoes.

“We are shocked as the community that things like this can happen in our midst. We trust his family will come.” Swartbooi said they had registered a case of murder. “Mitchells Plain responded to a complaint on Saturday August 12. When they arrived at the crime scene, an open field near Beacon Valley, they found the body of a male who (had) sustained fatal burn wounds.