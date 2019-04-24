Norwegian cruise liner Viking Sun arrived in Cape Town last week. Supplied

Cape Town - The cruise season has drawn to a close. The last cruise to dock in both the Eastern and Western Capes was the state-of-the-art Viking Sun, calling at the ports of East London, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town.

This was the vessel’s maiden voyage to the country and also the very first time her Switzerland-based owner Viking Ocean Cruises had ever included South Africa on its itinerary.

Flying the flag of Norway, Viking Sun first arrived in Durban on April 12. In East London on April 15 she was welcomed by the port’s management team and harbour master Kgadi Matlala, who presented a plaque to the ship’s master, Captain Olav Soevdsnes. She then called at Port Elizabeth on April 16 and finally Cape Town on April 18, where a plaque exchange ceremony and cultural show were held aboard the vessel.

Among those welcoming the vessel on its inaugural call to Cape Town were harbour master Captain Alex Miya and Michael Thomas of the V&A Waterfront. Cape Town had two passenger liners in port as its season ended, with Silversea Cruises’ Silver Whisper berthed alongside Viking Sun.

Cape Town port manager Mpumi Dweba-Kwetana said: “We are proud to be attracting growing numbers of tourists to our beautiful city. Through the V&A Waterfront our port is developing a world-class passenger terminal that will continue to gain the attention of leading cruise line companies such as Viking Ocean Cruises.

“We’re also honoured to be nominated once again in the World Travel Awards 2019 category of Africa’s Leading Cruise Port, alongside Durban, Port Elizabeth, Dar es Salaam, Mombasa and Zanzibar.”

Viking Sun will next venture into the South Atlantic to explore Lüderitz and Walvis Bay, as well as several other ports along the west African coast.

Built in 2017, Viking Sun is 227m long with a beam of 28.8m and a guest capacity of 930.

Viking Ocean Cruises operates global ocean cruises with a fleet of six ocean ships and river cruises with a fleet of almost 60 Viking longships.