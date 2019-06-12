Chaos unfolded in the early hours of Wednesday morning after violent protests broke out in Philippi. Three vehicles were stoned and torched. Picture: City Traffic/Supplied

Cape Town - Chaos unfolded in the early hours of Wednesday morning after violent protests broke out in Philippi. Three vehicles were stoned and torched. It's understood that community members of Siyabongena informal settlement took to the streets over their electricity that has been cut at the power box by Eskom.

Community members than set tires a light and packed stones in road.

A Golden Arrow Bus, a City truck and a vehicle belonging to a private security company were set alight.

Law enforcement authorities were on the scene to investigate.

The City’s Richard Coleman warned motorists of road closures following the incident.

“We’ve got Eiselen Road closed between Govan Mbeki and Sheffield roads. Metro police, the South African Police Service and traffic officials are on the scene.”

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said the police is currently monitoring the situation: “Eisleben Road also is packed with stones. No injuries were reported. It is unknown which community is involved due to no community members on scene. It is also unknown what protest action is about.

"A case of public violence was registered for investigation.”

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said that they were forced to divert their route.

“The bus was stoned and fortunately none of our passengers and driver was injured only severely traumatized.We are unsure exactly what the protest is about but we are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our passengers.”

