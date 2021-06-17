Virtual meeting will discuss District Six open spaces

Cape Town - The City has called on residents to take part in a virtual meeting where it will report on the progress made to the spatial vision for District Six. The City said the task to refine the overall spatial vision or Local Spatial Development Framework (LSDF) for District Six began last year, with residents and interested parties.

The meeting will cover progress made to date with the draft LSDF or local neighbourhood plan and what will take place next, a vision for the open spaces in District Six. The meeting on Zoom will take place on June 29, from 10am-12 noon. “The City is not involved with the restitution process, but we are responsible for creating an overall spatial vision for District Six in collaboration with the District Six community, and other residents.

“The purpose of this spatial plan is to re-establish this once vibrant neighbourhood, to create a sense of belonging, and to establish a multicultural community,” said Mayco member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Marian Nieuwoudt. “The next phase of this process is a public realm study, which will assist us in identifying the public open spaces in District Six. The public realm is the spaces between buildings such as streets, squares, green spaces, and pedestrian areas that are freely accessible to people.” Meeting details are as follows: meeting ID: 965 5698 9845; passcode: 905257.