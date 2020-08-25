Virtual SPCA walk raises R180k for animal surgeries

Cape Town - Score of animal lovers walked for the first virtual Cape of Good Hope SPCA Paw Feet Love event that took place over the weekend in honour of animals that fell victim to cruelty and neglect.

The initiative also helps to raise money for animals in need of life/limb-saving surgeries. This year’s target was R150 000 for the purchase of an orthopaedic plating kit. SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said participants managed to raise R181 082 and that funds were still coming in.

“In our first virtual dog walkathon, held just ahead of National Dog Day, walkers from across the Mother City, including well-known animal loving personalities Ewan Strydom, Vanessa and Ryan Sandes and Liezel van der Westhuizen, took to the streets, the parks, the forests and the beaches to walk in honour of the victims of animal cruelty/neglect whose broken bones prevented them from doing the same,” Abraham said.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to those who took up this challenge; in fact, we are quite emotional. We have enough money to purchase the bone plating kit we need and some extra to spend on additional metal plates and surgical equipment.

“Broken bones often left us heartbroken because we didn’t always have the tools we needed to save animal lives. When fractures occurred too close to the hock (wrist), limbs had to be amputated and in the worst-case scenarios, where more than one limb was broken or if fractures occurred in areas where our X-Fix remedy could not be applied, like the pelvis or the spine, lives were being lost,” she said.