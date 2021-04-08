Virtual Two Oceans Marathon to do it for charity this year

Cape Town - Several Cape Town-based charities have been identified as beneficiaries of this year’s innovative Two Oceans Marathon which will be held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The race which has for the past few years seen more than 300 000 participants from over 90 countries will give runners a window period from March 30, 2021, to April 30, 2021, to complete their race in distances, covering 5.6km, 10km, and 20km. The challenge which is supported by GiveGain the official charity fundraising partner of TOM will raise some much-needed funds for civil society organisations working in vulnerable communities across the country. Some of the organisations that will benefit from the do-good initiative will be the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, the Two Oceans Marathon Initiative (TOMI), and the Fikelela Aids project. TOM race director Debra Barnes said: “Sadly, the marathon was once again cancelled this year due to the pandemic, with devastating effects on the many charities that benefit from various fundraising opportunities.

“However, thankfully our inaugural TOM virtual charity challenge was designed to give runners a great experience while they raise funds for organisations working in vulnerable communities.

“We are reaffirming our commitment to supporting organisations doing great work across South Africa once again this year.

“We are inviting all runners across the globe to unite in running for good.

“We look forward to continuing this initiative well into the future,” said Barnes.

South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa GivenGain regional manager Jannie Smith said the average fund-raiser on GivenGain gets 20 donations of R375 each, raising R7 500 each time they do a fundraising project.

If all runners participating in the event register to raise funds for a charity of their choice we would be able to continue supporting those who are vulnerable and in need.

“GivenGain hereby invites charities and runners to visit the official event page on the TOM website to get started with their fundraising,” said Smith.

