Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLCape ArgusNewsOpinionLifestyleSportLead SAMotoringCycle TourThe Dignity Project
Independent Online | Capeargus
Search IOL
IOLCape ArgusNewsOpinionLifestyleSportLead SAMotoringCycle TourThe Dignity Project
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Visitors flock to Western Cape nature attractions as tourism in the province grows

Tourists on the Red City Sightseeing Bus enjoy the sights of Cape Town. Picture: Armand Hough Independent Newspapers

Tourists on the Red City Sightseeing Bus enjoy the sights of Cape Town. Picture: Armand Hough Independent Newspapers

Published 3h ago

Share

Cape Town - Boulders Beach, Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden and the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway are among the 53 attractions across the Western Cape that recorded 3.2 million visitors between January and April this year.

The latest report on tourism in the province shows a 17% growth in the number of visitors when compared with January to April 2023.

The top five attractions with the highest year-on-year growth rates are Stony Point Eco Venue (383%), De Hoop Nature Reserve (331%), Walker Bay Nature Reserve (224%), Kogelberg Nature Reserve (202%) and Swartberg Nature Reserve (169%).

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC Mireille Wenger said the growth translates into benefits and jobs for residents.

“The growth in the tourism sector shows promise that the Western Cape government’s ambitious goal set out in our economic action plan, ‘Growth For Jobs’ (G4J), is starting to deliver practical results.

“G4J aims to double the number of visitors to the province by 2035 to enable a R1 trillion, jobs-rich, inclusive, diverse, and resilient provincial economy.

“This is growing at between 4% and 6% in real terms,” said Wenger.

Cape Argus

Related Topics:

western cape governmentcape towntourism