Visitors flock to Western Cape nature attractions as tourism in the province grows

Cape Town - Boulders Beach, Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden and the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway are among the 53 attractions across the Western Cape that recorded 3.2 million visitors between January and April this year. The latest report on tourism in the province shows a 17% growth in the number of visitors when compared with January to April 2023.

The top five attractions with the highest year-on-year growth rates are Stony Point Eco Venue (383%), De Hoop Nature Reserve (331%), Walker Bay Nature Reserve (224%), Kogelberg Nature Reserve (202%) and Swartberg Nature Reserve (169%). Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC Mireille Wenger said the growth translates into benefits and jobs for residents. “The growth in the tourism sector shows promise that the Western Cape government’s ambitious goal set out in our economic action plan, ‘Growth For Jobs’ (G4J), is starting to deliver practical results.