Vladimir Tretchikoff’s ‘Kensington Girl’ goes on virtual auction
In 1973, Peters, a young woman from the Cape Town suburb of Kensington, where she lived with her parents and seven brothers and sisters, won Miss Africa South. In those years, under apartheid, only white contestants were allowed to compete in the Miss South Africa pageant.
Peters went on to represent South Africa (together with Anneline Kriel who was eventually crowned Miss World) at the Miss World pageant, where she reached the semi-finals and was proclaimed "Newsmaker of the Year" by the Cape Press, Radio and TV Club.
At a celebratory ball Peters caught Tretchikoff’s eye and he asked her to sit for this portrait, which is rendered in the style of his famous Balinese Girl.
Her life changed dramatically in the following years. She met and fell in love with an Israeli businessman and chairperson of Friends of Lubavitch of Tel Aviv and married him after converting to Judaism and moving to Israel. Her marriage lasted three decades and after the death of her husband she returned to her childhood home in Cape Town.
Her name is now Ilana Skolnik-Kazarnovsky, and she is a motivational speaker, who has shared her story of spiritual transformation with Jewish women around the world.
The painting will go on sale alongside other masterpieces by artists including Irma Stern, JH Pierneef, Maggie Laubser, Walter Battiss, Alexis Preller, William Kentridge and George Pemba. Other items to expect on the auction include a selection of jewellery, silver, wine and furniture.
The two-day sale will be conducted as a virtual auction and will start on Sunday with a Bordeaux-themed sale of rare wines from South Africa and France.
Monday’s auction begins with an extensive selection of jewellery. Furniture that will be on sale includes antique Cape, Italian and French pieces as well as Danish and Italian contemporary items. Other lots include silk carpets, Chinese and South African ceramics, carvings and sculptures - to list only a small selection.
View the contents of the virtual auction are on the Strauss & Co website, www.straussart.co.za.
Cape Argus