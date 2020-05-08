Vladimir Tretchikoff’s ‘Kensington Girl’ goes on virtual auction

Cape Town - A painting by famous artist Vladimir Tretchikoff of former Miss Africa South Ellen Peters from Kensington is scheduled to go on sale on Monday as part of a virtual auction being held by Strauss & Co.

In 1973, Peters, a young woman from the Cape Town suburb of Kensington, where she lived with her parents and seven brothers and sisters, won Miss Africa South. In those years, under apartheid, only white contestants were allowed to compete in the Miss South Africa pageant.

Peters went on to represent South Africa (together with Anneline Kriel who was eventually crowned Miss World) at the Miss World pageant, where she reached the semi-finals and was proclaimed "Newsmaker of the Year" by the Cape Press, Radio and TV Club.

At a celebratory ball Peters caught Tretchikoff’s eye and he asked her to sit for this portrait, which is rendered in the style of his famous Balinese Girl.

Her life changed dramatically in the following years. She met and fell in love with an Israeli businessman and chairperson of Friends of Lubavitch of Tel Aviv and married him after converting to Judaism and moving to Israel. Her marriage lasted three decades and after the death of her husband she returned to her childhood home in Cape Town.