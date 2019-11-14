Speaking on the sidelines of the AfricaCom conference in Cape Town, chief technical officer Andries Delport said: “Vodacom wants to turn off its legacy 2G network for consumer handsets, as this would greatly improve its ability to roll out 4G and other modern services.”
He was speaking about the problems regarding moving from 2G (second-generation cellular technology) to 5G (for significantly faster data rates) and how Vodacom (and other telecoms) are trying to get around it.
Last week, the Independent Communications Authority of SA published the Information Memorandum that sets out the five options for the licensing of additional spectrum.
Access to the spectrum by telecoms providers will not only mean a reduction in data costs for all South Africans, but telecommunication opportunities that await to be unlocked.