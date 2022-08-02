Volunteer group cleans up accumulating garbage in Summer Greens

Cape Town - A volunteer group of about 100 young adults from the World Mission Society Church of God got down and dirty for a community clean-up at Emerald Way Park and its vicinity in Summer Greens on Sunday to conclude their month of environmental protection activities. The group, known as ASEZ WAO, meaning “Save the Earth from A to Z”, comprises young adults from the Church of God across the globe who volunteer in their workplaces and communities to promote happiness and improve environmental conditions.

Urban Waste Management Mayco member Grant Twigg and ward councillor Anthony Benadie joined the group to help the community get rid of the massive amount of garbage. ASEZ WAO member Dineo Baloi said: “This place requires more effort for cleaning as there’s a lot of garbage thrown away due to a large floating population. Hence, about 100 volunteers from ASEZ WAO, including their colleagues and friends, carefully looked around the park and collected garbage such as cups, cans, glass bottles, plastic bags and wrapping paper.” Baloi said they collected 120 bags of rubbish at the event.

Another member, Lonwabo Madlakana, said they carried out these campaigns to raise awareness among residents to keep the Earth clean and green. Twigg said: "The City encourages organisations and communities to be involved in clean-ups such as these. It spends a lot of money in cleaning up illegal dumping. It's events like these which help limit waste built up. Litter has a devastating impact as it affects our environment. I want the residents of this neighbourhood to see the good that's happening here today and do it themselves. AZES WAO is a form of raising awareness to community members.

Benadie said: "We have done a remarkable work here today. I'm very happy that we are slowly but surely making a difference in our ward – particularly, here in Summer Greens." [email protected] Cape Argus