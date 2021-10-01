Vooma Vaccination Weekend: Here is where Cape Town residents can get vaccinated

CAPE TOWN – The Northern and Tygerberg health teams will be ramping up their vaccination outreach programmes this week as part of the national Vooma Vaccination weekend, which was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa encouraged those who have not been vaccinated to attend the Vooma Vaccination Weekends campaign which kicks off on Friday.

He said on Friday and Saturday sites will opened around the country which seeks to reach over half a million people. "We know that getting to a vaccination site during weekdays can be difficult for many people, especially those who work, who have to commute long distances, or have family responsibilities. "Those who might not be able to get the vaccine during the week should take up this opportunity," Ramaphosa said.

The Department of Health has already identified priority districts in each province based on the number of unvaccinated people and the current vaccination coverage in each district. The Western Cape Health Department has encouraged Cape residents to participate in the programme this coming weekend. Community members in the Northern and Tygerberg areas, who are 18 years and older and who have not been vaccinated yet, are encouraged to visit the following vaccination sites. They are also encouraged to bring their ID or passport if they can. Assisted registration will be provided on-site.

Of the 80 sites that will be open across the province the following sites will be open in Northern and Tygerberg substructure: Goodwood Civic, 8am – 12pm (Saturday)

Durbanville Town Hall, 8am – 12pm (Saturday)

Bishop Lavis CBD Mall, 9am – 2pm (Saturday) 10am – 2pm (Sunday)

Delft Mall, 9am – 2pm (Saturday) 10am – 2pm (Sunday)

Fisantekraal Library parking, 9am – 2pm (Saturday)

Kasselsvlei Primary School, 9am – 2pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Middestad Mall, 9am – 2pm (Saturday)

Bloekombos (City Clinic), 9am – 2pm (Saturday) 10am – 2pm (Sunday)

Wallacedene (City Clinic), 9am – 2pm (Saturday) 10am – 2pm (Sunday)

Ravensmead Community Day Centre, 9am – 2pm (Saturday) 10am – 2pm (Sunday)

WITS RHI Bellville Clinic, am – 12pm (Saturday) Netcare has also announced its support for the Vooma Vaccination Weekend and encouraged people to go to their vaccinations sites across the country. Mande Toubkin, general manager: emergency, trauma, transplant and corporate social investment at Netcare, said: “There is no time to lose if you haven’t had your Covid-19 vaccine yet, or if it is time for your second dose.”

This Saturday Netcare vaccination sites will be open at Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg, Netcare Lakeview Hospital in Benoni, Johannesburg, Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital, in Durban, Old Mutual Park in Pinelands, Cape Town, from 8am to 4pm. The Western Cape Health Department explained that “Vooma” is derived from the Afrikaans word “woema” meaning ‘energy and speed’. It also resembles the Nguni word ”vuma” meaning ‘agree’. “This is what we hope to achieve: Agreement to move with energy and speed to vaccinate as many people as possible by Christmas.