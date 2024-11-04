Vredendal Court to sentence confessed child killer as remorse letter surfaces

Cape Town - Convicted child killer Daniel Smit has begged for forgiveness as he returns to court this week where he will be sentenced for the murder of Jerobejin Van Wyk. In a handwritten letter handed in to the Circuit Court in Vredendal last week Smit, who admitted to brutally breaking the teen’s neck and dismembering his body, pleaded for forgiveness. Two years after the murder which shook the Western Cape town, Judge Hayley Slingers found that Smit was guilty of premeditated murder despite his denials.

Smit, dubbed the Klawer Killer, went on trial earlier this month where he provided a graphic plea explanation describing how he broke the child’s neck and placed him in a freezer. Cape Town 17-1-2022 The community of Klawer has called on alleged child killer Daniel Smit to come clean about what he did with the body of Jerobejin van Wyk, after DNA tests confirmed the identity of the teen. pic supplied The murder sparked uproar in the rural town after it was discovered that Smit allegedly butchered the boy’s body after he allegedly stole fruit from Smit’s property. Smit was reportedly seen picking up the teen and putting him in the bakkie. Two days later it was revealed that human remains were found in the drains at Smit’s home as police and forensic experts combed for clues. Smit appeared in the Klawer Magistrate’s Court several days later where he abandoned his bail application claiming he was a Satanist. Later he claimed the killing was linked to an occult.

Smit is on trial on an array of charges, including kidnapping, murder, and defeating the ends of justice. He admitted to the murder but denied it had been premeditated. While he pleaded guilty to reckless and negligent driving when hitting the child with his vehicle he said it was not attempted murder. In his letter of apology to Jerobejin’s family Smit said: “I ask the parents, the family and friends of Jerobejin to forgive me for the murder. I ask that one day you will find it in your hearts to forgive me. I am truly sorry for the heartache, pain and misery I caused in your lives. I ask to please forgive me”.