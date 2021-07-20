Vredendal man encourages vigilance after catching Covid-19 at memorial service

Cape Town - A Vredendal North resident has shared how, despite taking precautions, he caught Covid-19 after attending a memorial service which, along with funerals, are notorious super-spreader events. Before the level 4 Covid-19 restrictions, Jan Julius, 58, was asked to deliver a tribute at a memorial service of a prominent sportsperson in his community.

He knew the person well and wanted to pay his last respects to his friend. “I have been practising the five golden rules vigilantly, but I now realise that going to that memorial service made all my hard work and cautious behaviour undone,” Julius explains. He contracted the virus and started having flu-like symptoms, including a bad cough and insomnia.

“I have gotten the flu in the past and usually I recovered quickly, but this time I didn’t seem to recover as usual. I then got tested for Covid-19 and received a positive result two days later.” Julius developed breathing issues and was eventually admitted to hospital for four days. He said that he was immensely impressed with the treatment he received in hospital, even as a Covid-19 patient.

“The staff truly walk the extra mile, even though they are at risk of contracting the virus themselves.” After being discharged from the hospital, Julius isolated at his home. He said that he made sure to keep his distance, eat healthily and take in plenty of fluids. Although he felt alone at times, he knew that he had to keep his family safe and continued to isolate as required.

He said that contracting the virus had given him a renewed perspective and he was actively working in his community to change behaviour towards keeping safe. “I will tell anyone to wear their masks properly, even when they are just outside in our street.” Julius said some community members have become irresponsible in adhering to the restrictions and they were setting a bad example for their children.