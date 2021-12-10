Wallacedene family appeals for assistance in burying two children who died in fire

Cape Town - A Kraaifontein family who lost their two young children in a devastating fire that destroyed 16 other homes in Wallacedene are appealing for assistance to lay them to rest in a dignified manner. Speaking to the Cape Argus, the children’s mother said that the family were not only struggling to come to terms with the children's untimely deaths, but were also battling to put together a decent funeral to lay them to rest.

Nompumelelo Bukulu, 42, said: “My daughter was only a year and three months years old and her brother just five years old. I know people think I left my children alone on Sunday, but that was not the case. I was busy with society meetings throughout the day and asked my eldest child to look after them. “However, when I got home they told me that she had gone out and the children were left alone. I don’t know how the fire started or what happened exactly, but my entire life has been turned on its head. “The fire killed my children and destroyed everything I had, including all the money I had. At the moment I don’t even have my own home, clothes, furniture or food. But my thoughts are only about laying my children to rest, and for that I need help,” said Bukulu.