Wallacedene family appeals for assistance in burying two children who died in fire
Cape Town - A Kraaifontein family who lost their two young children in a devastating fire that destroyed 16 other homes in Wallacedene are appealing for assistance to lay them to rest in a dignified manner.
Speaking to the Cape Argus, the children’s mother said that the family were not only struggling to come to terms with the children's untimely deaths, but were also battling to put together a decent funeral to lay them to rest.
Nompumelelo Bukulu, 42, said: “My daughter was only a year and three months years old and her brother just five years old. I know people think I left my children alone on Sunday, but that was not the case. I was busy with society meetings throughout the day and asked my eldest child to look after them.
“However, when I got home they told me that she had gone out and the children were left alone. I don’t know how the fire started or what happened exactly, but my entire life has been turned on its head.
“The fire killed my children and destroyed everything I had, including all the money I had. At the moment I don’t even have my own home, clothes, furniture or food. But my thoughts are only about laying my children to rest, and for that I need help,” said Bukulu.
Local community leader and Wallacedene disaster risk volunteer Nontombi Nguvle said: “What happened to this family is tragic and painful. We are seeing this happen to families more often than not in our community because of the conditions people are living in.
“This family is struggling, I can attest to that myself. They need our help to lay the children to rest, and if there is anybody who can assist, please come forward and help. The little that you give can go a long way for someone who does not have anything,” said Nguvle.
For more information on how you can assist the family, please contact Nompumelelo Bukulu on 073 932 0135.