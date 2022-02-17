Want to own the historic Newlands Rugby Stadium? Here’s how to throw your hat in the ring

Cape Town - The Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) announced on Thursday that the Newlands Rugby Stadium was to be placed on the market in a sealed bidding process. The administrator appointed by SA Rugby to regularise the affairs of the union has retained an external consultancy to ensure the process is transparent and judged entirely on commercial merits.

Entities wishing to pursue an interest in bidding may request details of the property and the terms and conditions of the bidding process from Galetti (Pty) Limited. “This is the cleanest, fairest and most transparent method by which to hopefully secure the sale of Newlands to assist in the long-term sustainability of the union,” said an SA Rugby spokesperson. “We are now in a position where we can proceed to a sale, having taken some time to understand and untangle the various sale conversations that had taken place.”

The spokesperson said that the sealed bid process was the most transparent method to ensure the best possible outcome for WPRFU and the prospective purchaser. The process allows parties to submit several bids offering different structures along a set of guidelines issued by the seller. It also prevents any opportunity for the buying party to influence the seller; information is shared simultaneously with all parties and is co-ordinated externally to ensure the best outcome.