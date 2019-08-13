Former Western Cape police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The race for the new provincial police commissioner is on and Premier Alan Winde indicated he has already met with police management to discuss the appointment. On Monday, Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed in Tafelsig that the advertisement for the position of provincial commissioner in the Western Cape is out.

The post became vacant at the end of last month following the transfer of commissioner Khombinkosi Jula to KwaZulu-Natal.

“We have to follow a process of candidates applying and interviewing them. We would love to do this in the shortest possible time, so that the Western Cape can have a permanent police commissioner.

“We want to stabilise the area and want the new commissioner to put his team together,” Cele said.

Winde reiterated that the legislation stipulates that the provincial government must be consulted in this regard. Winde also confirmed that he has met with police management to discuss the appointment of a provincial commissioner.

“We cannot divulge further information at this stage as the process of appointing a permanent commissioner is still ongoing.

“We have been on record as saying we are looking for a police commissioner of the highest integrity, with no factional relationships, and who has no links to gangs or allegations of wrong-doing hanging over them.”

Meanwhile, ANC Western Cape spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen indicated the ANC are on record as saying they want the best person to be appointed. “This person should not be captured by DA politicians in Wale Street or at the Civic Centre, but be loyal to the constitution of South Africa and SAPS. We note that the premier said he needs to be consulted.

“However, he should not get ahead of himself because (being) consulted does not mean he has the final sign-off.”

