War on Covid-19 intensifies as deaths and recoveries increase in SA

Cape Town - With the country in lockdown for the fourth consecutive week, the number of Covid-19 infections is still climbing, with a rise in the mortality rate but also an increase in the total recoveries. Globally, the number of infections has risen to 2 341 066 people with the US at 735 287 infections. Premier Alan Winde said on Sunday that the Western Cape had reported 866 confirmed cases. He said there were currently 635 infected people, while about 215 had recovered. Thirty-eight people were in hospital and 12 of them were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He said 16 people had died due to the virus, with a 45-year-old man the latest fatality. Winde said 16 499 tests had been conducted in the Western Cape, with more tests planned across the province today. Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said: “Our behaviour now will determine whether we succeed or fail in preventing the spread of Covid-19. This is why it is important even if you’re young, healthy or if you falsely believe that this virus will not kill you (it can).

“You will do well to stay home to protect others, especially older and immuno-compromised people who are at greater risk of dying if they contract Covid-19, as well as the health-care workers who have to expose themselves to the risk every day.”

On Saturday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that 3034 people were now infected across the country, with 52 having succumbed to the killer virus.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union said it was deeply concerned about the growing number of front line health-care workers who were getting infected while on duty.

The union said it had observed an upsurge in the number of health-care workers who had been exposed to the virus.

“News of workers getting infected has been hogging news headlines for the past couple of days. Private health-care providers are the biggest culprits in failing to put proactive measures in place to protect workers from contracting the virus

“This includes hospitals like MediClinic Morningside, Netcare Kingsway, St Augustine’s and recently Netcare Pholoso in Polokwane.”

Meanwhile, Muslims across the country preparing for Ramadaan said this year would be different to how they usually prepared and celebrated this holy month.

Ramadaan was expected to commence on Friday, with many faith leaders drastically altering the way it was traditionally spent to abide by the lockdown regulations.

The Muslim Judicial Council said: ‘With lockdown regulations in place, a new system will be put in place to ensure that the spirit of Ramadaan is enhanced in these most challenging times.

“This, in itself, is a great blessing. Each home is enlivened, and families are planning their personal programme to heighten the spirit of Ramadaan.”

The council said that many religious leaders would be using social media platforms to direct messages of guidance and hope during this time.

