Ward councillor embarks on Covid-19 awareness campaign in Gugulethu

Cape Town - Gugulethu Ward 42 councillor Sonwabo Ngxumza, together with a local Covid-19 intervention team, embarked on an awareness and education campaign on Wednesday to help mitigate the spread of the pandemic. The campaign started with donations of masks and sanitisers to informal traders, soup kitchen operators and vulnerable community members. Gugulethu Development Forum general secretary Vincent Domingo said it had identified hot spots where residents shop and no physical distancing was observed. “People trading informally are not aware of what is expected of them. We still have people who sell cooked food and those operating soap kitchens who don’t know that these things are regulated,” he said. Domingo said with this campaign the forum aims to educate them.

Ngxumza said despite regulations on the current lockdown level, some businesses continue to operate. Salons were open and informal traders were selling cooked meat.

“These businesses are in contact with a lot of people daily and lack of safety and hygiene might cause an uncontrolled spread. Through observation some of them wash their hands, but not constantly, hence we decided to give them and their customers sanitisers. They don’t make a lot of money,” Ngxumza said.

He said a few businesses were adhering to the lockdown regulations.

“There is one area with a niche market where businesses there have resorted to only operating on weekends. However, young boys, probably because of boredom, have started playing football tournaments where it gets packed and chaotic. This has been reported as this might cause an uncontrollable outbreak.”

Ngxumza said the situation at soap kitchens was currently confusing and safety had to be prioritised.

