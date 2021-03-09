Warm welcome for record-setting Zirk Botha after herculean solo row to Rio

Cape Town - Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha was warmly welcomed by family and friends on Monday upon his arrival back home from Rio De Janeiro following his world-record-breaking row. The 59-year-old former naval officer completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing on his boat “Ratel” from Cape Town to Brazil in just 71 days, rowing a total distance of 7 200km. Upon arrival at Cape Town International Airport yesterday Botha said he was extremely happy to be back home after being away and on his own for so long. He said that while he was looking forward to future adventures, right now he was focused on relaxing and spending time with his daughters. “I am so happy to be back home. To see my family and friends again after such a long time – wow, it’s an amazing feeling. When I set out to row to Rio, I was just going to complete the route, I did not expect to break any records. While the weather played well, planning and preparation teamwork made it all come together.”

“So yes, it has been a roller-coaster ride, an amazing experience. Also, the support in Brazil was amazing, from the media to the locals, everybody was so passionate and supportive, it was really great.”

Botha’s daughter Mieke said that she was extremely proud of her father for what he had accomplished.

“This is such a special moment for me and my sisters, actually everyone here. To see him in person and be reassured that he is back, safe and sound in person, is just wow. We are so proud of him and what he managed to achieve.

“I don't think any of us ever doubted that he could do it. I also don’t think he realises just how much he has done for a lot of people here at home. The hope he gave, and the positive diversion, as his family we are so proud of him,” she said.

Zirk Botha’s former Hottentots High School classmates Rod Currin and James de Ville were also there to welcome him back home.

De Ville said: “We always knew that Zirk would do something amazing in his lifetime and we couldn’t be more proud of him. I gave Zirk the nickname Zirk Zuperman in High School, and look at him now, he has made good on his name. He now holds a world record, a true Zuperman indeed.”

Cape Argus