Warning issued for dangerous waves between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay

Cape Town - Beachgoers and boaters have been urged to take caution on the coast over the next two days as damaging waves are expected between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a level 1 warning for damaging waves expected from Friday evening into Saturday morning.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), which shared the advisory, said the waves could be dangerous for rock anglers and members of public on low-lying rocks along the shoreline.

“A very high wave period of 18 to 20 seconds with wave heights of 3 to 3.5m are expected.

“The swell will be predominantly southerly to south-westerly and are expected between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay from Friday evening into Saturday morning,” the NSRI said.

“In addition, the experimental SAWS rip current forecast system, indicates a high likelihood of strong rip currents around the Cape Peninsula from late Friday into Saturday."

The SAWS rip current forecast system is a result of extensive collaboration between Stellenbosch University, the NSRI, SAWS, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, South African Environment Observation Network, City of Cape Town, Lifesaving South Africa and the University of Plymouth.

The NSRI added that the system was envisioned to go live, producing routine forecasts for a pilot site, towards the end of 2021.

Cape Argus