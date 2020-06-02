Warnings as roads in Cape Town get busier as country settles into level 3

Cape Town – Traffic volumes have started to increase on major roads around the Western Cape as thousands of people made their way to and from workplaces and schools on Monday. Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs) spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said it was difficult to gauge the full extent of the increase in demand given the confusion around schools reopening and it being the first morning of level 3. “We should have more clarity over the next few days. We are, however, monitoring the demand closely across our routes and adding additional trips where necessary,” Dyke-Beyer said. She said they remained committed to providing safe and reliable services for passengers and a safe working environment to their employees. “In order to play our part in easing the burden that so many people are facing we have put in a place an automatic extension on all products that had unused rides on them as a result of lockdown,” Dyke-Beyer said.

She said that would be in place until July 31 but was subject to review going forward. “The automated fare system will first use the unused rides from the expired product before deducting any journeys from newer products.”

She said those newer products would also be extended to ensure that passengers do not lose out on what they have purchased as a result of lockdown restrictions.

Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said that as the nation entered level 3 yesterday, demand for public transport services was expected to increase significantly compared to usage during level 4.

“Large parts of the economy are reopening and many people are returning to work. It is critically important to ensure all transport operators and industries follow the regulations and directives issued by National Government which stipulated how public transport and industries should operate during this period,” Madikizela said.

He said the Western Cape expected about 250 000 public transport users to go back to work from Monday. “This is an estimated 53% capacity of our daily commute under normal circumstances.”

The City’s transport portfolio committee chairperson, Angus McKenzie, said thousands of people descended on the public transport system to get to and from work and schools on Monday.

McKenzie said it came as a shock but one expected that as Metrorail would not be up and running. However, he said through various stakeholders’ engagements they could confirm that Gabs, MyCiTi bus services and the taxi Industry were at full capacity.

He said it was also critically important that commuters making use of the services had the highest level of self-regulation in place by ensuring they wore masks, were sanitising and not encouraged capacity breaches in vehicles.

“The success and safety of all concerned was strongly dependent on us working together to achieving the desired outcomes,” McKenzie said.

He said law enforcement services was out in full force to ensure compliance “and we are all encouraged to co-operate to ensure our systems function as normal as possible within this new normal. Commuters must be mindful that a huge responsibility lay with them to do the right thing and are encouraged to avoid placing their safety at risk”, he said.

[email protected]