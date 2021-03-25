Waste company interdicts Kraaifontein workers from striking

Cape Town - Protesting Waste Plan employees have been hit with a court interdict prohibiting them from continuing with their planned strike action at the facility in Kraaifontein. According to Waste Plan, the decision to acquire the court interdict was in response to the violent protest that took place at the facility last week. In the aftermath of the protest one of its vehicles had been set alight and damaged and one driver had been accosted, while all proceedings for the day had been brought to a standstill. Spokesperson Robert Parker said: “We decided to approach the court once again for an interdict against the picket, because the last picket which was held by the group was not according to the set regulations and several concerning incidents occurred. “On Tuesday, we were granted the interdict, meaning that the group cannot host any more pickets at the facility for the time being. In addition to that, the union representing the workers yesterday also approached us to say that they would be suspending their strike.

“As Waste Plan, we are willing to sit down and engage with the union representatives of our employees. We have also notified them that they can come back to work, granted they adhere to the conditions we have.”

However, news of a possible meeting with Waste Plan didn’t go down well with some Kraaifontein community leaders who have been supporting the strike.

Kraaifontein development forum secretary Zingisani Moepa Brazil said the forum was sticking to its original action plan and would act based on the City’s response to its memorandum, despite the City stating that it would not intervene in the dispute between Waste Plan and its employees.

Meanwhile, the City is maintaining its stance on not becoming entangled in the matter regardless of what Waste Plan employees and their supporters want.

Spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said: “The City of Cape Town is not legally allowed to intervene in this matter, as this is a private matter between the contractor and their employees.”

Community advisory services founder Linda Phito said: “Kraaifontein leaders, along with other stakeholders, would be meeting soon to discuss a way forward.”

