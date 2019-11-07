The Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa (IWMSA) will be hosting a conference titled Landfill 2019 to bring waste management professionals together to discuss the issue.
Chris Wiid, Landfill 2019 chairperson from the IWMSA, said: “On average, each person of our total population of 57 million generates up to 2kg of waste a day (more than 125 million tons of hazardous and general waste a year). The major issue with this waste generation is that the majority of it goes to landfill.”
Meanwhile, legislation, passed in August this year bans all liquid waste from landfills - and signalled a massive shift in South African waste laws while placing significant importance on the effective management of such waste by waste producers and the waste industry alike.
Jason McNeil, chief executive at Interwaste, a South African integrated waste management company, said: “With the promulgation of the latest legislation, industrial waste such as liquid wastes will now also need to be recycled/repurposed and/or managed through innovative technologies.