That was according to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) at the release of statistics contained in the State of Safety Report for 2018/2019.
Mbalula said there were 3990 operational incidents on the rail network. “These include derailments, collisions, level crossing accidents and occurrences where people were struck by moving trains,” he said. These resulted in the death of 370 people and injuries to 2660 people.
Mbalula reported that Transnet Freight Rail and Passenger Rail Agency of SA derailments had decreased by 16% during the year under review compared to the previous financial year, and said about 370 derailments were reported during 2018/2019 by the entire rail industry, which resulted in one fatality and 29 injuries.
The majority of people who died were struck by trains.