Four people were killed and two wounded in a Hout Bay taxi-related incident in the early hours of Monday morning. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency

Cape Town - Taxi violence in Hout Bay has escalated after a shooting incident left four people killed and two wounded. The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement confirmed the incident on Monday morning.

“Around 30 rounds were discharged. Hout Bay main road was closed from the circle to the BP garage. The community is quiet at the moment,” said Law Enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason.

According to Dyason, the shooting occurred at the Hout Bay taxi rank close to Imizamo Yethu.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said: “Crime scene experts are on the scene combing for clues following a taxi-related shooting incident where four people were killed this morning in Hout Bay. During the same incident, two people were also injured.

"Meanwhile a team of specialist detectives has been established to look into these murders, including the one which occurred last Thursday also in Hout Bay. Several operations are currently underway in an effort to quell the violence. Arrests are yet to be made.”

Tensions have been escalating among rival taxi groups in the area for months.

Last month, eight people were arrested following a deadly shooting in the area, believed to be taxi-related. Several shots were fired at the Hout Bay taxi rank when drivers blockaded roads outside the police station.

