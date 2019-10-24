WATCH: 5 best De Lille zingers following Mmusi Maimane's resignation from the DA









Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Patricia De Lille has been having a field day with the news that Mmusi Maimane has resigned from the DA. Picture:Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA Cape Town - It would be fair to say that Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, and former Democratic Alliance (DA) member, Patricia De Lille has been having a field day since the announcement that Mmusi Maimane has resigned from the DA. Maimane made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday morning, after he had stepped down as party leader on the previous evening. Maimane's decision and that of Athol Trollip, who also resigned from his position as DA federal chairperson, dominated discussions. De Lille resigned as a member of the DA and stepped down as mayor of Cape Town in 2018 following a long-standing court battle with the party's leadership. She went on to form her own political party, GOOD, which earned two seats in Parliament following the general elections. She was then appointed to President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet, a move also generated a lot of chatter on social media.

Here are five of the best zingers from De Lille following his departure:

5. "I hate to say I told you so but I am going to say it anyway."

4. "I am not claiming to be a sangoma but I warned Mmusi Maimane."

3. In a interview with eNCA she said: "I've got no advice for him, he must fight his own battles."

Aunty Pat said it fam #MmusiMaimane pic.twitter.com/9zAHYR6Jii — Dimakatso Makisto Mokwena (@SelfieRunnerZA) October 23, 2019

2. "The DA is well on its way on the path of destruction, and it’s best we don’t disturb them."

1. Lastly, the minister decided to serenade Mmusi Maimane with a song...