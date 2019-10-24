Cape Town - It would be fair to say that Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, and former Democratic Alliance (DA) member, Patricia De Lille has been having a field day since the announcement that Mmusi Maimane has resigned from the DA.
Maimane made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday morning, after he had stepped down as party leader on the previous evening. Maimane's decision and that of Athol Trollip, who also resigned from his position as DA federal chairperson, dominated discussions.
De Lille resigned as a member of the DA and stepped down as mayor of Cape Town in 2018 following a long-standing court battle with the party's leadership.
She went on to form her own political party, GOOD, which earned two seats in Parliament following the general elections.
She was then appointed to President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet, a move also generated a lot of chatter on social media.