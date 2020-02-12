WATCH: Accused in Khayelitsha twin abduction case granted R2000 bail









Screams, cries and sighs of relief filled the Bellville Magistrate's courtroom when alleged baby snatcher Karabo Tau was granted bail. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Screams, cries and sighs of relief filled the Bellville Magistrate's courtroom when alleged baby snatcher Karabo Tau was granted bail. Tau was released on R2 000 bail on Wednesday after the State failed to prove to the court that it would not be in the interests of justice to grant her bail. There was a heavy police presence outside, and the entrance and exit to the court were sealed. This followed a stand-off between two opposing groups of supporters, when hammers, glass bottles and stones were thrown, and insults hurled. The bail application has been marred by numerous postponements due to load shedding, dysfunctional generators, and a full court roll, which magistrate Charles Scott said were beyond the court’s power. 18-year-old Tau was arrested last month and accused of having posed as a social worker and luring a mother of two-month-old twins, Asanda Tiwane, to Parow, where she allegedly snatched one of the babies, Kwahlelwa Tiwane.

Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Video: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency

Tau told the court the police coerced her into making a statement that she had taken the child and given him to someone else so she could be released from custody.

Last week, Claremont High School's IT manager and Tau’s IsiXhosa teacher took to the stand and corroborated the defence claims that Tau was at school at the time of the kidnapping.

Meanwhile, Tau's co-accused, 22-year-old Ely Kibunda, appeared in a separate courtroom, where the charges against him were withdrawn pending further investigation.

Kibunda made his third court appearance after he was arrested on January 23.

Coming out of custody, an ecstatic Kibunda said he had no hope that “I would be set free even though I knew I was innocent”.

Kibunda's lawyer, Leon Fieties, said his client was arrested only because he allegedly knew the accused.

“The State has no evidence that my client is connected to the accused or if she gave him the baby,” he said. Fieties said he would monitor the case, and could bring a civil suit for arrest.

Tau will return to court on April 7 pending further investigation.

Video: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency

