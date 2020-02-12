Cape Town - Screams, cries and sighs of relief filled the Bellville Magistrate's courtroom when alleged baby snatcher Karabo Tau was granted bail.
Tau was released on R2 000 bail on Wednesday after the State failed to prove to the court that it would not be in the interests of justice to grant her bail.
There was a heavy police presence outside, and the entrance and exit to the court were sealed. This followed a stand-off between two opposing groups of supporters, when hammers, glass bottles and stones were thrown, and insults hurled.
The bail application has been marred by numerous postponements due to load shedding, dysfunctional generators, and a full court roll, which magistrate Charles Scott said were beyond the court’s power.
18-year-old Tau was arrested last month and accused of having posed as a social worker and luring a mother of two-month-old twins, Asanda Tiwane, to Parow, where she allegedly snatched one of the babies, Kwahlelwa Tiwane.