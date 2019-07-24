Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced Alec Moemi as the new director-general of the transport department. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Cape Town - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined his Department’s priorities for the 2019/20 financial year, and has also announced Alec Moemi as a new director-general of the transport department. Mbalula made the announcement at a briefing in Parliament on Wednesday. Following the suspension and passing of Godfrey Selepe, the department has been without a director-general since May 2016.

Mbalula said: "In exactly two weeks since we made the commitment to stabilise management, we are pleased to announce that we have appointed a seasoned and experienced Director-General to lead the Department and advance our agenda of accelerated service delivery aimed at improving the lives of our people."

He also added that the department has been without a full-time Director-General since 2016.

"We are happy to announce that the President acceded to the transfer and appointment of Mr Alec Moemi as Director-General of the Department of Transport, with effect from 1 August 2019," Mbalula said.

Moemi joins the Mbalula's department after serving as Director-General for the Department of Sports and Recreation since 2011, Mbalula said a role he has served in diligently and with distinction.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced Alec Moemi as the new director-general of the transport department. Video: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

"He has vast management experience in government with a track record of clean audits in the Department of Sports and Recreation," Mbalula said.

"I have asked the Director-General to immediately prioritise issues that impact on the department’s employees and the filling of critical vacancies, twenty one of which are senior management posts and include six Deputy Directors-General vacancies".

He said the appointment of Boards and Chief executive officers in the various entities of the department is an equally urgent task to be undertaken to ensure stability and strengthen governance.

Mbalula said the implementation of the commitments they made at the Budget Vote speech has been packaged into the Annual Performance Plan and a 100 days plan, "which focus on accelerating interventions aimed at improving the lives of our people".

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced Alec Moemi as the new director-general of the transport department. Picture: SIsonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

[email protected]