Cape Town - Table Mountain Cableway invited some for a close behind the scenes look at this year’s annual maintenance. The Cableway has been closed since Monday, 8 July and is set to re-open on Sunday, 18 August.

During the visit, members from the maintenance crew “walked the line” as they carried out a slack rope test, and various safety checks.



Technical Manager Emile Streicher provided insight into what work has been completed during this year’s shutdown period and Managing Director Wahida Parker was also on hand.

The six week shutdown sees Cableway’s internal technical staff working alongside riggers and equipment experts from Switzerland.

Technical Manager Emile Streicher provided insight into what work has been completed during this year's shutdown period.

Table Mountain Cableway invited some for a close behind the scenes look at this year's annual maintenance.

Streicher said the maintenance schedule aligns with the highest global cableway standards set by the Swiss Governing Body for Cableways (BAV.)

“According to this standard, the cars require an overhaul every six years because they carry the load at high altitude. Similarly, the heel and haul ropes have a limited lifetime," he said.

The team will also service the main gearbox, generators, backup generators, and conduct electrical drive, hydraulics and brake system maintenance.

