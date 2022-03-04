WATCH: Angry Khayelitsha residents demand houses they were promised in 2011

Cape Town - A group of residents from informal settlements in Khayelitsha held a demonstration in the area on Thursday, calling for the City of Cape Town to release a report they believe is holding up a housing project they were set to benefit from. After waiting for close to a decade for the completion of a housing project started in 2011, residents from the Great S Section, Victoria Mxenge, in Khayelitsha, say they will continue protesting until they receive answers about the status of the project.

Khayelitsha councillor Thando Mpengezi said: “Residents are tired of waiting for the delivery of a project that has been in the works for years. Since its inception, this housing project has faced so many delays – from the initial signed IMO not being legal to the handing over of the project to the provincial government, it has been one thing after the next. “I think also not being told exactly what was happening is what spurred the protest. However, tomorrow we will be meeting with involved stakeholders to discuss the way forward. I have been told that if they don’t get the information they want, residents will continue to protest,” Mpengezi said. Human Settlements Mayco member Malusi Booi confirmed that his department would be meeting the aggrieved residents on Friday.

“The City, including myself, had scheduled a meeting with those affected for next week. It is thus unclear why protests occurred today. However, a City meeting is now also scheduled for tomorrow. The City has an open-door policy in terms of community engagement.” “We have noted the concerns brought forward by residents, but the objections from some in the community seem to be about an upgrade project by the Western Cape government.” “The City has projects in that greater area and all parties are working together to see how to align the timings and delivery of the different projects in that area. The City will, as always, communicate directly with residents about projects, progress and updates,” he said.