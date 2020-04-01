WATCH: April Fool's Day irks SA social media users amid Covid-19 lockdown
Cape Town - While April 1 is April Fool's Day, many on social media were not feeling in a jokey mood amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
The day is an annual custom consisting of practical jokes and hoaxes, but some were not in the mood for any hoaxes - which often involve a mistruth - as there is already an ongoing battle against misinformation and false statements during the Covid-19 outbreak.
South African Twitter users shared their thoughts on the matter and said it felt 'inappropriate' to be making jokes about Covid-19.
Whatever you do, don't make Covid-19 April fools jokes 🙏— Duane Du Plessis🇿🇦 (@DuaneMario) April 1, 2020
Please refrain from making #AprilFools jokes and playing pranks. It's insensitive, inappropriate and still illegal to make a joke about #COVID19 which leads to the distribution of fake news and misleading information.— Wardāh Wilkinson (@WardahWilkinson) April 1, 2020
#AprilFoolsDay #Covid19SA #StayAtHome #COVID19SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/wOMIwy757C
It's April Fools Day! However COVID-19 is not a joke! #StayAtHome and stay safe, this is going to save lives!!!!— Zayeen Daniels (@ZayeenJD) March 31, 2020
Can we still report April fools jokes as fake news to the police? 👀 📝 https://t.co/owsCPSUVdB— Angel Campey 🧼🤚🏼💦 (@YesReallyAngel) April 1, 2020
So Covid 19 is really not part of April fools ? Childish.— Chad (@chadlang_19) April 1, 2020
April fools walking in and seeing COVID-19 has got everyone all serious. pic.twitter.com/c9qNocXYPB— Kurt Langeveld (@KurtLComic) April 1, 2020
Lockdown extension as an April fools joke, banning of items such a snacks as April fools joke... Julle is kak boring. Actually no, you are an insensitive doos. Now fokkof.— Cape Flats Princess (@JustVee1710) April 1, 2020
I think we should all just agree to forgo April fools this year...— Jonathan Bossenger (@jon_bossenger) March 31, 2020
Before the lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa gazetted new regulations, including the criminalisation of dissemination of fake news about Covid-19.
