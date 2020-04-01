WATCH: April Fool's Day irks SA social media users amid Covid-19 lockdown

Cape Town - While April 1 is April Fool's Day, many on social media were not feeling in a jokey mood amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The day is an annual custom consisting of practical jokes and hoaxes, but some were not in the mood for any hoaxes - which often involve a mistruth - as there is already an ongoing battle against misinformation and false statements during the Covid-19 outbreak.

South African Twitter users shared their thoughts on the matter and said it felt 'inappropriate' to be making jokes about Covid-19.