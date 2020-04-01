Cape ArgusNews
South African Twitter users shared their thoughts on the matter and said it felt 'inappropriate' to be making jokes about Covid-19. Picture: ROLEX DELA PENA/EPA-EFE

WATCH: April Fool's Day irks SA social media users amid Covid-19 lockdown

By Staff Reporter

Cape Town - While April 1 is April Fool's Day, many on social media were not feeling in a jokey mood amid the Covid-19 outbreak. 

The day is an annual custom consisting of practical jokes and hoaxes, but some were not in the mood for any hoaxes - which often involve a mistruth - as there is already an ongoing battle against misinformation and false statements during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Before the lockdownPresident Cyril Ramaphosa gazetted new regulations, including the criminalisation of dissemination of fake news about Covid-19.

The regulations state that: 

any person who publishes any statement, through any medium, including social media, with the intention to deceive any other person about:

Covid-19;

Covid-19 infection status of any person; or

Any measure taken by the government to address Covid-19, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months, or both such fine and imprisonment.

What this means for ordinary South Africans is that simply sending on a fake report or sharing a fake news Facebook or Twitter post puts you in danger of being prosecuted.

